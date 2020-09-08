On Ronelle’s Radar: Falling temperatures and damp conditions Tuesday

A much stronger boundary is in the process of moving into the area. It’ll bring rain/rumbles (which have already start to the north and west) and a big cool down.

Strong winds are switching out of the north and will filter colder air into the area that’s been locked up north. Wind chills in Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska are in the 30s right now.

Our warmest temperatures will occur through sunrise and then they’ll fall through the day.

Temperatures during our Tuesday afternoon will be in the 40s to 50s. There could be some temperatures in the 30s to the Northwest where it’ll be coldest. Chilly showers will gradually spread through the rest of the area and linger through the day.

Potential rumbles during the PM will be mostly likely closer to Eastern Kansas and could skim some of our easternmost counties. However, severe weather isn’t expected. Once we get into the evening we’ll need to monitor Western Kansas for a developing wintry mix of rain, snow, and possibly some sleet.

This will continue through the overnight and into early Wednesday. Lows will be in the 30s to 40s and close to freezing to the west. Any wintry weather that accumulates will be minor and mainly in the far northwest corner of the area.

Widespread showers, overcast skies, and north winds won’t allow temperatures Wednesday to improve much. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. The lingering mix to the west could last through midday.

Late Wednesday, Western Kansas may get a brief break from the rain but it won’t be completely dry. There will be some lingering showers Thursday and Friday but each day that passes late in the week won’t be as damp as the last.

High pressure dominates over the weekend despite a leftover Central Kansas sprinkle or shower Saturday. When this event wraps up completely rainfall totals will range from a general 1″ to 2″, but locally a few spots could reach 2.5″ to 3″.

Full-on sunshine returns by Sunday with temperatures warming back up into the low 80s. We’ll get a nice break after this potent system exits with more sunshine and low 80s through early next week.