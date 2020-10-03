On Ronelle’s Radar: Few clouds to start then sunny and mild finish Saturday

Our next disturbance is tracking through the region and as expected, most of the rain and moisture associated with this system is tracking to our east. A sprinkle or light shower still can’t be ruled out in our Central Kansas counties through this morning but most of us will stay dry.

We’ll start the day with more clouds but they’ll be on the decrease through the day as this system moves out.

Winds will pick back up too and will likely be gusty to the north and west. Winds switch out of the north early in the day but won’t cause us to cool down too much. Highs will still be pleasant in the 70s.

Winds will relax after dark and skies will clear back out tonight. This will help temperatures turn chilly in the 30s to 40s by the time we wake up early Sunday morning.

As this latest system keeps moving away from us high pressure will build back into the area at the same time. This will keep our skies sunny to wrap up the weekend.

Between Sunday and Monday there will be a significant change in our temperatures. Highs will warm from the 70s into the 80s. This warmer trend will last through the new work week. And with high pressure holding to the west, this will keep skies sunny and dry.