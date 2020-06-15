On Ronelle’s Radar: Gusty and steamy start to the work week

Strong southerly winds will bring more heat our way to start the new work week. After a warm morning we’ll warm right back up into the 90s. High pressure continues to dominate and will keep our skies mainly dry.

Due to the dry, gusty, and hot conditions a Fire Weather Warning will be in effect through this afternoon and evening in Western Kansas. A Fire Weather Watch for portions of Western Kansas has already been issued for Tuesday.

Most skies will stay dry with the exception of a shower or storm to the north through mid morning. There’s another slim chance to the west later this afternoon and evening. This is where a weak disturbance currently sits.

Most rain and stormy activity will likely stay in Colorado but an isolated storm crossing over into Kansas can’t be ruled out. The overnight will be dry with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s.

We’ll do it all over again Tuesday with mostly sunny skies, highs in the 90s, and a slim storm chance to the west late in the day.

A better chance of showers and storms will be on the rise later this week. A cold front to the north pushes into Kansas early Thursday and then stalls out. This will bring periods of rain all the way through the weekend.

The possibility of any stronger storms will need to be monitored. Temperatures won’t be as hot by early next week once the front pushes all the way through.