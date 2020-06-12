On Ronelle’s Radar: High pressure brings high heat

There are a few showers and storms to the southwest this morning as a weak disturbance continues to sit to the west. Severe weather isn’t expected. There’s also a slim shower/storm chance in South Central Kansas this morning but most of us will stay dry.

After a mild start we’ll heat back up into the 90s under partly cloudy skies.

There’s another chance for a few storms to bubble up to the southwest by 4pm. Like yesterday, there could be a strong to severe storm capable of hail and gusty winds.

Storms will weaken after sundown and the overnight will be drier, with the exception of a lingering sprinkle or shower sneaking into the rest of the area.

Much of Saturday will stay dry until we get into the evening. A shower, storm, or sprinkle will be possible around the Kansas Colorado line.

We’ll have to watch this area for a slim rain chance late Sunday and Monday too. High pressure will block any significant systems from reaching us so it’ll stay hot and mainly dry through much of the upcoming work week. Highs will be in the 90s to triple digits.

In anticipation of winds picking back up over the weekend and next week, it would be a good idea to hold off on any outdoor burning over the coming days, especially to the west. Hot, dry, and gusty conditions could prompt some Fire Weather Watches and Warnings. This will be something else to watch out for. Texas and Beaver counties in Oklahoma have been put under a Fire Weather Watch for Saturday.