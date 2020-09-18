On Ronelle’s Radar: High pressure holds strong, smoky haze not going anywhere

High pressure to our west continues to keep us dry but it’s also still pulling smoke from wildfires out west into our area.

The smoky haze won’t isn’t going anywhere so those with respiratory issues will want to continue to limit time outside.

Even though some sun will be able to shine through the smoke, it won’t be that bright and skies will have a dusty hue to them. When it comes to our temperatures, after a cool start in the 50s this morning we’ll warm back up into the 80s this afternoon.

It’ll feel a bit more toasty for this time of year to the west where highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Winds have been light but you’ll notice more of a breeze today. It’ll be out of the south too which will help keep us warm. Skies stay dry tonight with lows falling back down into the 50s.

This will make for another morning of cool comfort early Saturday. Expect more hazy sunshine through Saturday with stronger winds out of the south. Afternoon highs return to the 80s. A late weekend disturbance could bring a few raindrops to our north in Western Nebraska and Northeastern Colorado but our area will stay dry Saturday night and Sunday.

High pressure continues to dominate into next week. Should there be a sprinkle or shower around it’ll be to the north and west. This chance early next week doesn’t look promising so our area will likely stay dry through next week. With this pattern holding strong, this will also bring little change to our temperatures as we stay warm in the 80s under partly cloudy skies.