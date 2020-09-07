On Ronelle’s Radar: Hot and windy through Labor Day then chilly showers move in

Labor Day starts quiet and breezy and then we’ll turn hot and windy again. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. There’s a boundary sitting across the area that will cause a divide in our high temperatures.

It’ll be steamy in the 90s to the south and not as hot to the north in the 80s. Once we get into the evening the boundary could spark a shower or storm to the north and west.

There will be an increasing chance of rain during the overnight as a more powerful cold front approaches. Lows will fall into the 40s to 60s. Waking up early Tuesday morning this will be the warmest it’ll be for the day.

As chilly showers continue through the day, temperatures will fall into the 30s to 50s. It’ll be coldest to the northwest. With winds staying strong we’ll likely be dealing with some bitter wind chills for this time of year.

By Tuesday evening the colder temperatures could cause a wintry mix to develop to the west. The closer you live to the Kansas/Colorado line, the greater the risk of this happening. The potential for slick conditions will need to be monitored to the west late Tuesday through early Wednesday.

Wednesday will be damp and chilly with highs in the 40s to 50s.

High pressure will gradually take over through the latter part of the week and Thursday and Friday won’t be as damp but there could still be a lingering shower. Highs warm into the low 70s Friday and then the weekend will be drier, sunny, and warmer in the 80s.