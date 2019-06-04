On Ronelle’s Radar: Hot, humid, and stormy at times

Leftover overnight storms will continue to track east primarily through Northern and Southern Kansas. These should stay below severe limits but gusty winds are still possible. While a leftover shower could still be around early this morning, most of this activity will be out of the area by sunrise.

Once we dry out it’ll be mild and muggy to start the day. Turning hot and humid by the time we get into the afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Highs will warm well into the 80s and a few spots reaching 90 is looking possible.

Most Riverfest activities won’t get started until after 3pm today which is when we’ll start to see some new storms develop, especially in Western Kansas. Central Kansas could see some storms too late in the afternoon and evening.

A stronger storm could be capable of damaging wind gusts, large hail (up to the size of quarters or half dollars), and locally heavy rain. A low tornado threat will be found closer to Eastern Kansas in a Slight Risk of severe weather. Any spotty storms that are around after dark should weaken and fizzle out by the time many of us start to wake up early Wednesday morning.

More scattered storms are possible late day Wednesday but these will be more garden variety and won’t bring a threat of severe weather.

The hot, humid, and stormy at times trend continues through at least Friday. It’s looking like we should be in store for quieter weather early next week.