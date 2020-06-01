On Ronelle’s Radar: Hot week ahead, few storm chances

A random sprinkle or shower is possible to the north through sunrise but most of the area will stay dry.

It’ll just be a mild, breezy, and partly cloudy start to the day. Skies will stay partly cloudy and could turn mostly sunny at times. Southerly winds will be on the increase and get up to 15 to 25 mph. This will turn high temperatures very warm into the upper 80s and 90s.

As a disturbance sits to the west there will be another slim chance of a shower or storm in this part of the area during the evening and overnight.

Most of the stormy activity in the region will be in Eastern Colorado and Western Nebraska. Tuesday starts dry and mild after lows dip into the 60s.

Tuesday highs will be hotter with 90s stretching from Central to Western Kansas under partly cloudy skies. Showers and storms will be possible to the west late in the afternoon and evening.

An isolated severe storm capable of hail and wind will be possible to the northwest. Any storms should die down during the overnight but a shower or storm could track into Central Kansas all the way into early Wednesday.

Late Wednesday another severe risk will unfold as a front dips south into Kansas. The greatest risk will be to the north. Large hail and damaging winds are the main severe threats.

The front won’t be able to break the heat dome as highs stay in the 90s.

We’ll have more storm chances Thursday through Saturday as a front continues to hang around and wobble in the region. We’ll have to keep waiting for cooler temps all the way through the weekend and into next week.