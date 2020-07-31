On Ronelle’s Radar: July ends drier, August starts mild

As low pressure tracks away from us to the east and southeast, our Friday will be drier. There are still some showers impacting portions of South Central Kansas. These showers will continue to spin into the eastern fringe of the area today, mainly staying to the south and east of Wichita.

Skies will gradually turn partly cloudy from west to east. Highs stay below normal in the 80s.

It’ll continue to be drier tonight with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s to 60s.

Our weekend won’t be a washout but it won’t be completely dry either. We’ll have to monitor a disturbance to the north that will move into the area Saturday. There could be a shower or storm around the Kansas/Nebraska line to start the day.

Spotty showers and storms are more likely in the area late in the afternoon and evening with North Central Kansas seeing the majority. So far, severe weather isn’t expected but there could still be a few storms capable of heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail.

Showers and storms will be on the decrease during the overnight but another chance will begin to move into the area and mainly impact Western Kansas Sunday through Monday.

Our next widespread chance of rain will move in Tuesday night and Wednesday. Northerly flow, some clouds around, and occasional rain chances will keep highs below normal in the 80s through the first few days of August.