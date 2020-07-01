On Ronelle’s Radar: July starts steamy with spotty storm chances

As a storm complex stays to our northeast it could spark a shower or sprinkle through this morning but most of us will stay dry. A disturbance in the region will bring another slim storm chance to the area later today.

Winds have switched out of the north in Western Kansas now that a cold front has moved through that part of the area. Central Kansas will make this switch through today. However, there won’t be much relief. Highs will still top out in the 90s to triple digits.

A Heat Advisory for a few of our counties to the east remains in effect through this evening. After 5pm, an isolated shower or storm could go up but most of us will continue to stay dry.

Any rain around will fizzle out and move out during the overnight. Lows will be in the 60s to 70s.

Even though Thursday starts dry, the disturbance that’s tracking through the area now will become nearly stationary and keep conditions slightly unsettled. A better chance of storms will materialize late Thursday.

Storms will start to the west with a few tracking into Central Kansas around sundown. So far, a Marginal Risk of severe weather barely skims a couple of our counties in Southwest Nebraska but the potential for severe weather is still worth monitoring.

Storms will weaken and gradually fall apart overnight.

It’ll be a drier start to Friday but another slim storm chance can’t be ruled out as we kick off our holiday weekend.

Even though most of us will stay dry we’ll just need to keep in mind that there could be a shower or storm around on the 4th. It’ll be drier and seasonably hot to end the weekend but we’ll heat back up into the middle to upper 90s next week. This will be the main weather story and what impacts everyone.