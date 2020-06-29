On Ronelle’s Radar: Kansas winds stay strong, temps stay toasty

Winds are still blowing in out of the south and we’ve got another windy day ahead. Since winds are out of the south they’ll keep us warm this morning and then heat us back up into the 90s with a few triple digit high temperatures being possible.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect today to the southwest, we may see this issued for more counties over the coming days because temperatures will continue to rise before turning more seasonable later this week.

Due to the gusty winds, dry conditions, and hot temperatures there’s a Red Flag Warning to the west where we should hold off on doing any outdoor burning.

Skies will be mainly dry but hazy due to the Saharan dust cloud still impacting the country. The dust won’t be as noticeable as yesterday but will give us a nice sunrise and sunset. Those with respiratory issues should limit time outside if possible due to the dust particles in the atmosphere.

The hazy conditions will linger through at least mid week but the amount of dust in the atmosphere will be much lower later this week. There’s a small chance of an isolated storm in the afternoon and evening but most neighborhoods will stay dry.

The overnight will be partly cloudy with lows in the 60s to 70s. Winds won’t be as strong but it’ll be a breezy night too.

Tuesday starts dry and much of the day will stay that way. We’ll heat back up into the 90s to triple digits. Northwest Kansas will be in the upper 80s after a cold front comes through. A Marginal Risk of severe weather skims a few of our northernmost counties where there could be an isolated strong to severe storm during the evening.

Hail and wind are the main storm threats. The strongest part of the disturbance that moves in will be farther north, severe weather is more likely in Nebraska.

The disturbance will stick around into Wednesday but most of us will stay dry. High pressure takes over late week and keeps us dry all the way through the holiday weekend. Temperatures briefly turn more seasonable in the low 90s over the holiday weekend but then we’ll start to heat back up again.