On Ronelle’s Radar: Milder air streams in through mid-week

We’ll start the work week with just as much sunshine we got over the weekend thanks to high pressure in the region holding on strong.

Milder air starts to stream in today. Highs warm into the upper 50s to 60s and winds will be light. It’ll be cooler for areas around Harper county in Oklahoma where snow is still melting, but more bright skies will help with that. It’ll be a nice afternoon to spend some time outside despite getting back into the work and school week routine.

If you’re not able to you’ll get a couple more chances through mid-week. After another chilly start Tuesday morning, highs return to the 60s with lots of sun. Our road to the weekend turns bumpy between Thursday and Friday.

A front moves in by Thursday and sparks a chance of rain. First to the southwest before spreading through the rest of the area late in the day. Highs will cool back down and the latter part of the week will be colder with highs in the 40s to 30s.

We’ll need to monitor the potential for some snowflakes to mix with the rain to the north and west since temperatures at night and early in the mornings will be below freezing. The end of the week won’t be a washout or filled with wintry weather but the track and timing of this system could still change.

Saturday looks drier but there could be some isolated spots of moisture that try to sneak in early in the day after the system moves out. It’ll take some time but we’ll go from the 40s back to the 50s early next week.