On Ronelle’s Radar: Moisture moves out Thursday, temps improve

Our stubborn storm system is on the way out but not before bringing a damp commute to South Central and Eastern Kansas. Showers will be heavy at times and a rumble of thunder is possible. Temperatures where the rain is falling are above freezing so roads will just be wet.

Rain will taper from west to east through the rest of the morning. Up to an additional .50″ to 1″ is possible. This rain has been falling since yesterday so a Flood Watch remains in effect through Noon.

Keep in mind that area creeks, streams, and rivers could be running out of their banks today. Rain should wrap up by midday and as the rain keeps tracking to the east, skies will also clear out from west to east.

Winds will be strong out of the north which will keep highs chilly in the 40s despite some sun returning.

Clear skies and lighter winds tonight will make for a cold morning Friday as lows fall into the 30s.

Everyone will see bright skies Friday. Winds will have switched out of the south by the time we start the day, this will help highs turn warmer into the 50s. Still cool but much more pleasant than how we started the week. We’ll warm up even more into the 60s Saturday.

A cold front comes through late Saturday and will cool us down into the 50s Sunday. The front comes through dry and skies will stay clear. Temperatures rebound nicely into the 70s next week. The upcoming work week looks mild, sunny, and gusty at times as we get an extended break from active weather.