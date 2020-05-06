On Ronelle’s Radar: More favorable weather Wednesday before next disturbance

A weak disturbance is tracking through the area early this morning, bringing a small chance of shower or sprinkle. Most of us will stay dry though.

By sunrise any lingering raindrops should be to our south and east, mainly outside of the area. We’ll also be off to another cool start with morning temperatures in the 30s to 40s. It’s coldest in the northwest corner of the area and this is also where a few of our counties will be under a Frost Advisory until 10am.

Once the disturbance moves out high pressure will once again have a dominant hand on the region. Skies will be partly cloudy and high temperatures warm nicely back into the 70s.

Our next system starts to move in tonight. Showers and storms move into Western Kansas during the overnight and they’ll reach Central Kansas by Thursday morning. Temperatures will start in the 40s to low 50s.

As we go through Thursday most showers and storms will impact Central Kansas, conditions won’t be completely dry to the west though. Severe weather isn’t expected but a stronger storm with small hail and/or gusty winds can’t be ruled out.

With more clouds and rain around this will bring highs down into the 60s. A chance of showers and rumbles will linger through the night. Western Kansas should be dry by Friday morning. There could still be a lingering shower in Central Kansas Friday morning but the rest of the day will be drier.

A push of cooler air will bring highs down into the low to middle 60s. Highs will warm a few degrees over the weekend. Another front late Saturday into Sunday could bring a shower or storm into the area over the weekend but chances are still slim. Chances look better early next week which will also keep highs below normal through at least Tuesday.