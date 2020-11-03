On Ronelle’s Radar: More gorgeous weather for the days ahead

Quiet conditions continue today. Heading out to the polls early? Be sure to grab a jacket. It’ll be a chilly start to Election Day, but nothing some long sleeves can’t handle. Skies are still clear so we’ve got more sunshine on the way today.

Southerly winds will pick back up and will be strongest in Central Kansas. They won’t be strong enough to knock you off your feet but will be gusty at times. This southerly flow will keep pushing warmer air in our direction. Highs warm up into the 70s. A spot or two to the northwest could touch 80.

A few more clouds move in from the west late in the day and into Wednesday. They could squeeze out a sprinkle but it’ll likely stay dry.

There will also be a brief wind shift out of the north by mid week but it won’t impact our temperatures too much. The rest of the work week will be warm under fair skies.

High pressure will start to break down over the weekend as our next disturbance moves in. There will be an increasing chance of precipitation. The timing and placement of the front will determine who sees wet and/or wintry weather and when into next week.

This will be key and these factors are still changing but for now, be ready for active weather and a winter-like feel to return.