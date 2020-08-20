On Ronelle’s Radar: More heat, humidity later this week

A disturbance to the west could keep a sprinkle, shower, or storm around through mid morning mainly to the west. But most of us will start and go through our Thursday dry.

Skies will be partly cloudy and after another cool start in the 60s, we’ll keep the below average trend going. Most highs will be in the upper 80s with a few low 90s to the west. Winds will be breezy to the west with lighter winds the farther east you are.

Another Marginal Risk of severe weather sits along the Kansas/Colorado line for the chance of a stronger gusty storm later this evening.

The disturbance to the west will keep conditions in Western Kansas agitated and spark a batch of new storms that will track north to south later this evening and through the overnight.

Late in the overnight a storm or shower could reach Central Kansas but the better chance will be to the west. Lows will fall into the 60s and make for another comfy start Friday temperature-wise.

A few raindrops could linger into early Friday and these could stick around through midday but conditions should turn drier through the afternoon.

High pressure to the west will start to build in even more from here. There’s a slim chance of a storm or shower to the west Friday evening but it’s not looking as active after sundown in this part of the area. Everyone will warm back up into the 90s by Saturday and we’ll start to notice an increase in the humidity too.

High pressure will keep skies dry and mostly to partly sunny during the day but we’ll still need to watch out for a stray storm Saturday night into early Sunday, especially in Central and Eastern Kansas. We could see the same thing happen Sunday night. Highs to end the weekend will push the upper 90s in Southwest Kansas with middle 90s everywhere else. The pattern next week doesn’t favor much rain and it’ll stay steamy in the low to middle 90s.