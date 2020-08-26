On Ronelle’s Radar: More hot sunshine Wednesday, changes later this week

High pressure continues to hold strong to our west. Which means we’ve got another dry, sunny, breezy, and hot day ahead. But a cold front sitting farther up to our north is what’s to come a little later this week and it’ll bring some changes our way.

In the meantime, a repeat forecast of hot sunshine for your Wednesday with highs in the 90s. A weak impulse will move in our direction during the evening and bring a slim chance of a shower or storm to the far northwest corner of the area.

Severe weather isn’t expected and this will be a brief opportunity as this part of the area dries back out by early Thursday morning. Lows will dip back down into the 60s.

Remnants from Hurricane Laura will work north through the deep south but once the moisture reaches Missouri it’ll start to track to the east and away from us. There could still be a shower or storm closer to Southeast Kansas but most of our area will stay dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Since there won’t be much change to our conditions it’ll be another hot day too with highs in the 90s. Late Thursday night a cold front will be on the approach from the north. This will track into the area through Friday and help keep a lot of the tropical moisture to our east. It’ll also spark a slim chance of a shower or storm mainly to the north and west.

Northwest Kansas will start to cool down into the upper 80s. A better chance of scattered showers and storms develops Friday evening and night. This is when there could be an isolated strong to severe storm capable of strong gusts and hail. A Marginal Risk has been placed across a good chunk of the area.

As the front keeps diving south it’ll keep conditions unsettled with widely scattered showers and storms possible Saturday and Sunday. Storm severity will have to continue to be monitored. Another cold front moves in late Sunday into Monday and keeps active weather around.

Highs will cool down into the 80s over the weekend and Monday’s front will make the start to the work week feel fall-like with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. We’ll gradually clear out and dry out through mid week with highs staying comfortably warm.