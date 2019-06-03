On Ronelle’s Radar: More periodic storm chances through this week

Storm Tracker Radar is a little busy this morning with some spotty showers and storms around. This tells the story for the day as a chance will linger through our Monday.

Chances will be spotty to isolated with partly to mostly cloudy skies. So anyone wanting to kick the new week off right by going to some Wichita Riverfest activities won’t need to cancel any plans just yet, just keep an umbrella handy so you’re not caught off guard.

High temperatures will be warm again in the 80s. By late afternoon and early evening some new storms will start to move into Western Kansas. Some of these could be strong to severe with the capability of producing large hail, damaging winds, and locally heavy rainfall. The threat of a tornado is low.

Storms will track east after dark but lose their punch at the same time.

Some leftover showers or storms will be around early Tuesday with a spotty chance through the day. A low-end Marginal Risk of severe weather signals the chance of an isolated severe storm or two capable of hail and/or strong wind gusts.

Northeastern Kansas and the Kansas City area will have a slightly better chance of strong/severe storms as a front shifts east. Wednesday’s storm chance will once again be spotty and more garden variety as the risk of strong or severe storms stays east of our area. A better chance of storms moves in Wednesday night and Thursday. We’ll continue this trend of off and on storms into the weekend as temperatures stay warm in the 80s.