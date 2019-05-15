On Ronelle’s Radar: More unseasonable warmth, severe threat late week

It’s another mild morning but some leftover, isolated showers and rumbles could be around through sunrise. They’re pretty disorganized so severe weather isn’t expected.

Once the sun is up we’ve got more sunshine on the way. Breezy south winds will once again warm us up through the 80s and some 90s are possible today as well.

Late in the day there’s a chance for some spotty to isolated thundershowers in Western Kansas. These should stay below severe limits while tracking east and weakening through the evening and overnight.

We could see the same thing happen between late Thursday and early Friday after another day with highs in the 80s and 90s under partly cloudy skies.

Despite slim and spotty storm chances the next couple of days our attention needs to start to shift to Friday and beyond.

A Slight Risk of severe weather is in place for much of Western and portions of Central Kansas Friday. All forms of severe weather are possible. Including large hail, isolated tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, and even some flooding. A greater (Enhanced) risk is just to our north in Nebraska. Timing of potential strong/severe storms will be during the afternoon, evening, and possibly into the overnight.

Another severe threat carries into Saturday, once again during the afternoon and evening with all forms of severe weather on the table. Storm chances don’t look as good Sunday but another severe threat will be possible Monday. Tuesday will need to be monitored for storms too. We’ve got an active stretch ahead of us and now is the time to review your severe weather plan and make sure you have more than one way to receive warnings. More updates to come from the Storm Track 3 Weather Center as we get closer to the weekend.