On Ronelle’s Radar: Nice summer temps and staying slightly unsettled

Favorable flow for unsettled conditions will keep a shower or storm around this morning and into the afternoon. Any activity will be widely scattered but a few raindrops in the Wichita Metro still can’t be ruled out.

Skies will yield a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will be nice for this time of year and reach the 80s to low 90s. The humidity will remain in check too which will even make low 90s not all that bad.

During the evening another potential batch of new showers and storms will begin to move into and track through our western communities, especially close to the Kansas/Colorado line.

Most of this activity should stay below severe thresholds but an isolated stronger storm capable of gusty winds and hail is possible. Showers and storms gradually weaken and fizzle overnight.

Lows will fall into the 60s again to make for a comfy start to Thursday temperature-wise. There could be a lingering shower or sprinkle Thursday morning but it’ll be drier.

Most of the day looks mainly dry and partly cloudy until late in the evening when this constant flow out of the northwest brings more showers and storms to the west after dark. An isolated severe storm is possible with wind and hail being the main threats.

This chance of rain could sneak into portions of Central Kansas late Thursday night into Friday. These slightly unsettled conditions still look to be widely scattered. We’ll dry out through midday and the afternoon Friday.

We’ll have another slim chance Friday night into early Saturday and Saturday night into early Sunday. High pressure dominates over the weekend keeping our days pretty dry and sunny. Temperatures return to the middle 90s but the increase in heat and humidity shouldn’t be too excessive. Warmer temperatures and mainly dry conditions stick around into the middle of next week.