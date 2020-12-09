On Ronelle’s Radar: Nice Wednesday before wet and wintry turn

We’ve got one more mild, sunny, quiet day before changes start to move in. After a chilly start we’ll warm into the 60s.

Even though high pressure continues to hold on strong, our next front is in sight to the northwest. It may not look like much now but it’ll bring colder temperatures our way as well as some moisture.

After sundown a few more clouds may try to move in but it’ll continue to stay pretty clear and quiet with light winds and a chill.

The front moves in through Thursday and low pressure to the south and southwest will approach the area, both features will spark unsettled conditions in the area. First, clouds will be on the increase tomorrow.

It’ll be cooler to the northwest in the 40s while South Central and Southeast Kansas will be able to sneak into the low 60s. But temps will take a bigger tumble after tomorrow.

A chance of a few rain showers to the west should hold off until the evening. As temps get closer to freezing there could be some snow or a mix. There will also be an increasing chance of rain in South Central Kansas during the overnight. This is what we’ll start the day with on Friday.

Snow and rain/snow showers will continue through Friday night into Saturday. Wintry weather will be most likely to the north and west.

There will be a brief dry period Saturday before another impulse sparks a few snow and rain/snow showers that will make a quick sweep. This will be late Saturday into Sunday.

Between Thursday night and Sunday, there could be some minor snowfall accumulations to the north, possibly in portions of Southwest Kansas too. While some rain/snow showers are possible in South Central Kansas, accumulating snow isn’t looking likely. Rainfall amounts will be around .25″, possibly closer to .50″ farther east. Conditions will be drier early next week and highs remain cool in the 40s but they’ll be close to average.