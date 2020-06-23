On Ronelle’s Radar: Not as hot Tuesday, spotty storm chances

Now that a cold front has dropped to our south, northerly flow will take over and drop our temperatures a bit for our Tuesday. There could be a lefter shower or sprinkle this morning mainly to the west but most of us will start the day dry.

Skies will be partly cloudy today with comfortably warm highs in the middle 80s.

Our next storm chance unfolds this afternoon. It’ll start in Western Kansas after 2pm. An isolated severe storm capable of hail and wind is possible.

A pop-up storm in Central Kansas can’t be ruled out but chances are slim.

Any storms around will weaken quite a bit after sundown but a slim storm chance will linger through the overnight and into Wednesday as another disturbance moves in. Lows will mainly be in the 60s.

As this next disturbance moves across the area there will be another risk of an isolated severe storm through Wednesday. Large hail and damaging winds will be possible and the threat of an isolated tornado is low but it’s not zero.

We’ll dry back out through Wednesday night. There could be a leftover shower or storm to the east of Wichita Thursday morning but most of us will be much drier.

Highs will also start to warm back up into the 90s Thursday. We’ll keep a slim storm chance into and over the weekend with highs staying in the 90s.