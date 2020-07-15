On Ronelle’s Radar: Not as hot Wednesday, series of systems continues

Another batch of showers and storms is rolling through the area this morning. The potential for severe weather has gradually been winding down. However, heavy rainfall will need to be monitored.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for a few of our Central Kansas counties through 9am. This is where as much as 2″ fell Monday night and amounts from this latest event could total another several inches.

Showers and storms will gradually move out early in the day and then we’ll go from mostly to partly cloudy. As a cold front sinks to our south and northerly winds take over, some of the edge will be taken off the heat. Highs will be in the 80s to 90s.

During the evening we’ll have to monitor another potential round of storms that will start to the southwest. This is where there could be a severe storm capable of damaging winds and large hail.

Rain and rumbles creep into South Central Kansas during the overnight. It’ll mainly be points surrounding the Kansas/Oklahoma line that will have the best chance of seeing rain tonight. Lows will be in the 60s to 70s.

Any leftover rain to the south will fizzle out through Thursday morning. A lingering sprinkle can’t be ruled out into the afternoon in South Central Kansas.

Afternoon highs will work their way back up through the 90s as winds switch back out of the south. Another impulse works it’s way into Western Kansas during the evening.

So far, severe weather isn’t looking as likely as a Marginal Risk to the west slices through only a few of our counties.

If there’s a stronger storm it could be capable of some gusty winds and/or hail. Spotty rain and rumbles will track east into early Friday before we dry back out.

As storm chances go down, temps keep going up into the 90s to triple digits. After Friday our days look drier with the exception of an isolated shower or storm during the overnights to the west.