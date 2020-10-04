On Ronelle’s Radar: Pleasant Sunday before temps warm back up

The system that brought us a few sprinkles and more clouds yesterday has moved out. High pressure is building back in and has cleared out our skies. That means we’ve got plenty of sunshine on the way to close out the weekend.

It’ll be a chilly start though in the 30s to 40s. A Frost Advisory to the west will be in effect through 9am.

Then southerly winds will warm us up nicely. They’ll be stronger to the north and west. Highs will be pleasant in the 70s. Warmer middle to upper 70s will be found to the west and it’ll be cooler farther east.

Skies stay clear tonight with a sustained breeze out of the south. Lows will be in the 40s and worthy of a light jacket early Monday.

Our next warming trend gets started tomorrow. Strong south winds will be gusty and send highs to the upper 70s to 80s. Highs in the 80s are likely the rest of the week.

A weak cold front and wind switch tracks through the area late Monday but won’t impact our temperatures, it’ll also stay clear.

As high pressure to the west holds strong this will keep us sunny and dry. Since it’s been dry and we’re currently and will continue to experience periods of gusty winds, this will increase our fire danger.

A Fire Weather Watch and Warning will be in effect to the west tomorrow afternoon and into the evening. This will be a running story through the upcoming week because we’re not expecting any rain, especially with the warmer temperatures in the forecast.