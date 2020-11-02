On Ronelle’s Radar: Pleasant, sunny start to November

High pressure continues to hold strong in the region which will keep pleasant conditions flowing in our direction.

After a morning chill we’ll be able to shed the jackets and enjoy a warmer afternoon in the 70s to 60s. Skies will be sunny and dry. Winds will be breezy at times, mainly in Central Kansas. They’ll also be out of the south which will help high temperatures turn pleasant. It’ll stay clear and quiet tonight as lows fall into the 40s to 30s.

The final day to cast your vote will include more favorable weather. Jackets will need to go back on if you plan on hitting the polls early in the morning. Winds pick up a bit more but they’ll remain out of the south, helping highs warm up into the 70s. Northwest Kansas could get close to 80. A few more clouds move in late in the day but we’ll stay dry. Overall, expect more mild sunshine.

This is what we’ll experience through the remainder of the work week. Comfy highs, sunny skies, and strong winds at times.

Our next front and disturbance will be on the approach over the weekend. It’ll start with the chance of a few rain showers ahead of it to the west Saturday.

This rain chance shifts into Central Kansas Sunday and colder air will start to filter in, creating a wintry component to the west. Wintry weather could be a possibility in more of the area by next Monday. This is something that will need to be monitored over the coming days.

Enjoy the week ahead before heavier coats need to come back out.