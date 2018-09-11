On Ronelle’s Radar: Quiet in the Plains, hurricane approaches Carolina coast

Another batch of low clouds or patchy fog is possible this morning but a mostly sunny day is still expected. Long sleeves wouldn’t be a bad idea to start the day with most morning temperatures starting off in the 50s, giving us another taste of early fall.

Any significant cloud cover around as we approach the afternoon won’t hold up through the PM. Strong south winds will bring high temperatures into the low 80s. Breezy winds could be a nuisance at times but it’ll be comfortably warm.

There’s a slim chance of an isolated shower or storm in Northwest Kansas during the evening but much of the area will stay dry.

Wednesday will bring much of the same conditions. Mostly sunny skies, warm high temperatures in the middle 80s, and breezy south winds.

It will continue to be pretty quiet here in the middle of the country while the Carolina Coast continues to brace for Hurricane Florence. Currently a Category 4 hurricane and landfall is expected between late Thursday night and early Friday morning along the North Carolina Coast.

Effects will still be felt well inland and in surrounding states. Life threatening storm surge, flooding rains, tropical storm to hurricane force winds, and a few spin up tornadoes are the main concerns.