On Ronelle’s Radar: Rain chances go up, clouds stick around

Clouds have held on strong. There will be a few more cloud breaks to the west but overall it’ll be another mostly cloudy day. Skies are dry for now with the exception of some mist that has developed in the Wichita Metro.

There’s a chance of a few showers, sprinkles, or some drizzle mainly between South Central and Southeast Kansas. Overcast skies in Central Kansas will keep highs below average in the 50s. It’ll be milder to the west in the 60s and 70s where there will be some sunshine that will be able to break free.

By tonight there could be a rumble of thunder into Wednesday. Severe weather isn’t expected and any potential for a thunderstorm will mainly be in the southeast corner of the area. Lows will range from the upper 30s to the north to the low 50s to the south.

A small chance of rain will spread into more of the area Wednesday, along with more cloud cover too. Even if there aren’t any showers on Storm Tracker Radar, low cloud cover close to the surface could still generate some mist or light drizzle.

Area highs work their way back through the 60s as a chance of rain works south to north. Wednesday night into Thursday will be drier and then gusty south winds will warm us all the way up into the 80s. Our next cold front will be on the approach so Northwest Kansas won’t be as warm. As the front comes through Thursday night it could bring a few showers but they’ll be on the move and most of us will dry back out by early Friday.

The chill returns Friday with highs tumbling into the 50s and 40s. Another system and cold front moves into the Plains over the weekend. The front will cool us down even more. Late in the weekend and into next week highs will be in the 30s to 40s with our nights dropping below freezing. Coats and hoodies will likely be the clothing of choice. Possibly even wool hats and gloves.

We’ll have to watch this system closely not just because of the drastic drop in temps but also because there could be some wintry weather associated with it in the form of rain/snow showers. So far, it looks like the best potential will be to the north and west but latest model guidance has been bringing it farther south. There’s still time for this forecast to change and shift over the coming days so stay tuned!