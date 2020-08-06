On Ronelle’s Radar: Rising temperatures and slim storm chances

As another impulse of unsettled conditions tracks west to east this morning, a shower or lingering storm could be around. Severe weather isn’t expected but downpours, lightning, gusty winds, and small hail will be possible.

Temperatures start comfy in the 60s but also a bit warmer and this will be a sign of things to come when it comes to heating back up over the coming days.

As spotty rain continues to track east there could be a lingering shower in Central Kansas into the afternoon. But most areas will dry out under partly cloudy skies.

You’ll notice the rise in heat in humidity today. Highs warm up into the 80s to low 90s with the warmest temperatures to the southwest.

Winds will be more breezy today too at 10 to 20 mph. By evening another impulse from the west will send a few storms into the area. There could be some isolated warnings for gusty winds and hail to the west where storms are expected to be strongest initially.

As this activity tracks to the east through the night more potential storms will develop between Central and Eastern Kansas. They shouldn’t be as strong but will linger into the morning. Lows will fall into the 60s to low 70s.

Lingering rain between Central and Eastern Kansas will move out through the morning. The rest of the day is looking pretty dry and quiet. But winds will be stronger and highs hotter in the middle 90s.

As a warm front lifts over us Friday night into Saturday it shouldn’t be as active but it’ll bring highs into the middle to upper 90s over the weekend.

We’ll need to monitor another slim storm chance Saturday evening and during the night. Strong storms develop to the north in South Dakota and Nebraska. One or two of these storms could clip Northern Kansas. Wind and hail are the main storm threats. A Marginal Risk is in place around the Kansas/Nebraska line.

From Sunday and even into the early part of next week we could still see a storm mainly during the late evening and overnight hours. High pressure to the west will have more of a dominant hand on the area, keeping our days mainly dry despite these slim storm chances. When it comes to the heat and humidity, it won’t be going anywhere. Stay cool and stay hydrated!