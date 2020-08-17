On Ronelle’s Radar: Seasonable start to the work week

Overnight showers and storms have wrapped up and there isn’t much rain leftover. It’ll be a mainly dry and partly cloudy start to Monday.

As a cold front moves through it’ll switch our winds out of the north. Highs will be seasonable in the upper 80s to low 90s under mostly sunny skies.

As the cold front continues to sink south it could spark a storm in southern parts of the area, especially near the Kansas/Oklahoma line. Anything that pops up will fizzle out by the evening.

Most of the night will be dry and mostly clear. Late in the overnight there’s a slim storm chance to the north and west. Lows will be in the 60s.

A slim storm chance continues to the north into Tuesday. These potential rumbles track north to south through the afternoon and could reach Wichita.

The evening looks drier but northwesterly flow during the night could spark some stronger storms to the west. There’s a Marginal Risk of severe weather in place for the possibility of isolated warnings for hail and wind.

A shower lingers into Wednesday but the rest of the day will be dry.

We’ll have more slim storm chances during the evening, overnight, and morning hours the rest of the work week. Highs stay seasonable too until we get back into the middle 90s this weekend.