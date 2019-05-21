On Ronelle’s Radar: Severe, flooding threat lingers Tuesday

Showers and storms continue to make a push through the state bringing moderate to heavy rain. Area rainfall totals over the past 24 hours have been between 2″ to 4″ but radar estimated rainfall has shown some South Central and Southeastern Kansas amounts up to 6″.

We could see another 1.5″ to 3″ of rain through Tuesday. This will keep the flooding threat high. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through this evening. Flash Flood Warnings are in effect for Chautauqua, Elk, Greenwood, Butler, and Cowley counties.

Flood Warnings for area rivers and creeks will be in effect through the rest of this week. Between this morning and the afternoon is when we could see a few strong to severe storms.

As a warm front lifts over portions of Central and Eastern Kansas it will warm up this part of the state into the 70s and possibly even bring in a few breaks of sun. But any daytime heating could spark some severe storms. Damaging winds and large hail are possible again.

The tornado threat is lower today but not zero. As this system continues to lift to our north and east we’ll notice rain will start to taper by the evening.

The overnight and first part of our Wednesday look completely dry. Another severe risk will kick into gear Wednesday evening when a few storms could be capable of large hail.

Severe weather is looking more likely and more widespread Thursday with all forms being possible and the tornado threat going back up.

Storm chances carry into the holiday weekend. So besides tonight and early Wednesday, there isn’t much of a break from the rain in sight.