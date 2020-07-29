On Ronelle’s Radar: Severe risks Wednesday and Thursday evenings

As a stalled front continues to sit to our south we’ll have another day of hit or miss showers and storms again as we go through the day.

Highs will be a little warmer in the upper 80s, possibly sneaking into the low 90s in spots.

Once we get into the afternoon there won’t be as much rain to the west. After 4pm we’ll need to monitor Western Kansas closely. This is where storms will start to move in that could pack a little more of a punch compared to the past couple of days.

A Marginal Risk of severe weather has been expanded through all of Western Kansas and a good chunk of Central Kansas. All severe threats are on the table. Isolated severe storms will be capable of damaging winds and hail. There’s also a low threat of a tornado, especially to the west. Stronger storms to the west will track east through the evening.

Weaker, spotty rumbles continue through the overnight as lows fall back down into the 60s to low 70s.

Thursday starts with a shower or storm around but overall the morning won’t be as stormy.

As low pressure tracks through the area it’ll spin around scattered showers and storms, first to the north early in the day and then a bit more widespread during the afternoon and evening.

A stronger storm capable of gusty winds can’t be ruled out but so far, another Marginal Risk only includes a sliver of South Central Kansas.

As low pressure continues to track east it’ll keep spinning hit or miss showers and storms into the area Friday into Saturday. There’s a slightly better chance between Central and Eastern Kansas.

While a boundary to the west could spark a random shower or storm Sunday into Monday the chance of rain doesn’t look that impressive. Highs will likely stay below normal the rest of the week and then begin to warm closer to the low 90s next week.