On Ronelle’s Radar: Severe weather possible Friday evening

A cold front is on the move and yesterday’s storms that moved in ahead of it have fizzled out. There could still be a leftover sprinkle or shower around early in the day.

Most of us will start the day with dry skies and warm temperatures. We’ll be partly cloudy, hot, humid, and windy again through much of the day. Highs will heat up into the 90s. With the cold front moving through Northwest Kansas there could be a few neighborhoods in this part of the area that stay in the 80s.

By early evening the cold front will start to spark some storms from Southwest through Central Kansas. A Slight Risk of severe weather is in place for much of the area due to a few strong to severe storms being possible. Large hail and damaging winds are the main storm threats.

Later in the evening and after sundown, another batch of storms will move into Western Kansas from Colorado.

This will lead to widespread rain and rumbles tracking through the area during the overnight. Lows will be in the 60s to 70s.

A leftover shower or storm is possible early Saturday, mainly in Central and Eastern Kansas.

We’ll need to stay weather aware again because some new storms could develop late in the day and one or two storms could be strong to severe. A Marginal Risk is in place for the threat of large hail and damaging winds.

There will be a couple of spots to watch. Areas south and east late in the afternoon and evening. Also Western Kansas during the evening and overnight.

Sunday will be drier but there’s still a small chance of a shower or storm in Central Kansas. These rain chances won’t help cool us down as highs stay in the 90s. Some neighborhoods, especially in Western Kansas, could reach the triple digits early next week. Rain chances next week look meager and we’ll cool down a little bit into the low 90s late in the week.