On Ronelle’s Radar: Shower and severe chances go up over the coming days

High pressure that’s been sitting in the middle of the country has broken down and we’ll gradually see conditions turn more unsettled starting today.

It’ll be a mild morning but we’ll also see an uptick in scattered showers and storms. Through the morning and into the afternoon any storms around should remain below severe thresholds. Most highs will still be able to warm into the 70s. One or two spots in far Southwest Kansas could touch the low 80s.

After 3pm, Western Kansas neighborhoods will need to keep an eye to the sky and watch for developing strong to severe storms. Where there’s a Slight Risk of severe weather to the west this is where there will be the greatest threat of large hail, damaging winds, and a tornado (especially in Southwest Kansas).

Storms will lose some of their punch after sundown but could still be strong and loud as they track east through Central Kansas. Rain will be heavy at times and small hail and gusty winds can’t be ruled out. Lows will fall back down into the 50s.

A lingering shower or storm is possible through sunrise Friday but the first part of the day will be drier.

Another severe risk will target Southwest, Central, and Eastern Kansas after 3pm and through the evening. Isolated severe storms capable of large hail and damaging winds will be possible.

These will track east through the overnight and Saturday will start drier. This trend continues Saturday. While the day will start quiet, late in the afternoon and evening more isolated severe storms will be possible. Hail and wind are the main threats. A good chunk of the area is under a Marginal Risk.

Late Sunday through Memorial Day more storms will be possible. Some areas will have received heavy rain by now so we’ll need to closely monitor the potential for some flooding. A widespread 1″ to 3″ is looking likely but there could be more where heavier, stronger storms line up. A storm chance will linger Tuesday for Central Kansas while Western Kansas gets a break. The latter part of the upcoming week still looks slightly unsettled. Highs warm back up into the 80s Friday and Saturday before cooling back down into the 70s Sunday. 80s return again after Memorial Day.