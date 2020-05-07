On Ronelle’s Radar: Showers and storms through Thursday

Our next system has arrived and has started bringing spotty showers and storms to the area. Small hail and gusty winds will be possible with any stronger storms. Showers and storms are likely as we go through our Thursday so grab the rain before you head out this morning.

Most of the rain will impact Central Kansas after sunrise. Western Kansas won’t be completely dry but this part of the area won’t be as damp and there will be a little more sun.

This will help push temperatures into the 70s, and possibly touch 80 in Southwest Kansas. More rain and clouds in Central Kansas will bring highs down into the 60s.

While widespread severe weather isn’t expected there’s a Marginal Risk for portions of our Oklahoma counties. As a front comes through it’ll set off some stronger storms in Oklahoma capable of hail and wind. The Kansas/Oklahoma line will need to be monitored closely for the potential of a stronger storm or two during the evening.

A few showers and rumbles will continue to move through during the overnight but coverage will be on the decrease at the same time. It’ll be much drier by Friday morning as we start with a chill in the air in the 30s and 40s.

High pressure builds back into the region through Friday and we’ll start the weekend sunny but also much cooler. Highs to end the work week will drop into the low 60s due to stronger northerly winds/flow.

Another front moves through over the weekend and could spark a shower or storm Friday night through Saturday. This chance is small and will mainly impact our northernmost communities so most of us will stay dry over the weekend.

Temperatures will rebound back into the upper 60s to low 70s too, pleasant conditions to spend some time with mom on Sunday. Whether in person or digitally. More unsettled conditions look to move in next week. This next pattern will start Sunday night, bringing periods of showers and storms through at least the middle of next week. Monday will be chilly and damp in the 50s but we’ll warm closer to normal mid to late next week.