On Ronelle’s Radar: Slick travel Thursday before winter storm wraps up

The winter storm will wrap up from west to east through this morning. Our southern communities continue to be impacted by snow with a mix and rain on the eastern edge of the area, but the freezing line is on the move and still pushing east.

Everyone will need to drive safely as roads are either snow-packed, slushy, or wet and with temperatures around and below the freezing mark that’s going to make for a slower commute. An inch or two is expected to accumulate around the Wichita area, there could be a little more locally.

The heavy snow that has fallen in Southwest Kansas and Oklahoma over the last 24 hours will stay to the west with lighter snowfall amounts to the east. Winter Weather Advisories for a few of our Central Kansas counties have been extended to 8am due to hazardous travel.

Southwest Kansas should dry out completely shortly after sunrise. South Central Kansas will be next to dry out by midday. Any leftover snowflakes or mix in the afternoon will be confined to a few of our easternmost counties. Skies will clear from northwest to southeast.

A weak trailing disturbance could keep a few clouds around but everyone will see some sun before the day is over. Highs will be chilly in the 30s to 40s. Temperatures will be coldest to the south where the most snow fell while some points north will get close to 50.

Skies will keep clearing tonight and sunshine across the entire area will return by Friday. The commute tomorrow will improve but drivers will need to be aware that there could be some refreezing due to temps starting below freezing.

Highs return to the 50s to start the weekend and 50s and sunshine will continue into next week. Highs will be able to sneak into the low 60s at times. Another system may bring us some moisture late next week.