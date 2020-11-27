On Ronelle’s Radar: Slim moisture chance south and cool temps holiday weekend

After another cold start this morning in the 20s to 30s, we’ll keep a slight chill in the air heading into the afternoon as highs reach the low 50s. Northerly winds will also reinforce these cool temperatures after a cold front came through yesterday.

Skies will be mostly sunny as high pressure sits over the Sunflower State. This will keep our winds light. It’ll be a nice, fall day for anyone that will be heading out to take advantage of some Black Friday deals.

After sundown our next system will start to move in but it’ll just skim southern parts of the area. Over the weekend we’ll just need to monitor the Kansas/Oklahoma line. Late tonight there’s a slim chance of a rain/snow or snow shower to the southwest, especially in our Oklahoma counties. Any accumulation will be at a minimum.

Lows will be cold enough for this to happen with everyone falling below freezing into the 20s. This system will track east through Saturday while still skirting points south. During the day and night it’ll mainly be some light, chilly raindrops that will be possible but a few snowflakes mixing in can’t be ruled out. Areas north will be dry with more sun. Highs will be in the 50s.

It’ll be drier by Sunday but also turning windy as another cold front blows in. It won’t have any moisture to work with but it will drop highs into the 40s. Sunshine returns for the start of the work week. Clouds will be on the increase by mid week as a weak wave of energy attempts to spark a snow shower in the area Wednesday. The chance of this happening looks small so far but will continue to be monitored. Highs next week will mainly be below normal and chilly in the 40s.