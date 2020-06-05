On Ronelle’s Radar: Slim storm chance into the weekend, staying hot

Another storm complex is impacting the KC area and our neighbors in Missouri. With the exception of a random sprinkle in our area through sunrise, most of us will start the day dry. But steamy too.

Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs heating back up into the 90s. There could be a few spots to the south that sneak into the triple digits.

An isolated shower or storm could pop up to the west later this afternoon and evening but the chance is low. Also, severe weather isn’t expected.

The overnight will be pretty dry with steamy lows in the 60s to 70s.

There’s a chance of a sprinkle to the east and west around sunrise Saturday but most of us will start the day dry again.

Late Saturday showers and storms will develop over Colorado, Eastern Wyoming, and Western Nebraska. One or two of these could skim some of our westernmost neighborhoods but severe weather isn’t expected.

We’ll all stay completely dry Sunday but still hot in the 90s.

Our next chance of rain will be from Tropical Storm Cristobal Tuesday between Central and Eastern Kansas, it’ll stay dry to the west. A cold front will come through Tuesday too and briefly cool us down into the 80s. Then we’ll heat right back up into the 90s by Thursday.