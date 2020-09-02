On Ronelle’s Radar: Slim storm chance south, warmer days ahead

Conditions won’t be as unsettled today as high pressure builds in. We’ll see more sun and skies will be pretty dry. There’s still a front sitting to our south which could bubble up a shower or storm in southern parts of the area.

Chances are slim but just keep an eye to the sky if you live near the Kansas/Oklahoma line. Highs will turn warmer and be closer to normal with widespread 80s. A few spots could touch the low 90s.

Quiet conditions continue into the night under mostly clear skies. Winds will stay light as lows fall back down into the 50s and 60s.

A cold front comes through Thursday but it’ll come through dry and high pressure will build right back in. So it’ll be another day with fair skies.

The front will also impact temperatures to the north and west where highs will fall into the low to middle 80s. It’ll feel more like late-summer to the south and east in the upper 80s to low 90s. Late-summer warmth and sunny skies kick-off Labor Day weekend.

There’s a slim chance of a storm late Sunday and Monday as a cold front sweeps through. Labor Day highs cool down into the 70s and it’s looking mainly dry.

A bigger push of cooler air is expected to move in by Tuesday. Highs fall into the 50s and following mornings will be chilly in the 40s. There’s also a better chance of rain and rumbles Monday night and Tuesday. We should dry back out with milder temperatures by Wednesday.