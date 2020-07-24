On Ronelle’s Radar: Slim storm chances and sultry conditions continue

A cluster of storms in far Southwest Nebraska and Northwest Kansas is slowly wrapping up and moving out. The heavy rain has caused some flooding in Dundy (NE) and Cheyenne counties.

The rest of us will start the day on a quiet and muggy note. Model guidance has been back and forth with a shower or storm being around this morning, especially to the south, but most of us should stay dry. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Friday afternoon will feel a lot like yesterday, steamy with highs in the 90s.

In the heat of the afternoon there could be a pop up shower or storm but severe weather isn’t expected. Anything that pops up should fizzle out after sundown.

As skies clear back out this evening, far Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska will have another chance of a shower or storm. An isolated severe storm capable of wind and hail is possible.

A storm could linger into the overnight but then it’ll gradually turn drier. Lows will fall into the 60s and 70s.

Saturday starts dry with mostly sunny skies. It’ll be a few degrees warmer with widespread highs in the middle 90s. It’ll stay dry until the evening hours. Another slim storm chance to the northwest will only impact this part of the area, possibly through the night.

Once we get into Sunday we’ll need to monitor Northern Kansas. Points south stay dry but there will be an increasing chance of storms to the north with a likelihood by the evening. A Marginal Risk of severe weather is in place for the chance of isolated strong to severe storms.

The cold front will sink south through Monday and Tuesday and keep showers and storms around. More clouds and widespread rain will bring highs down into the 80s.

We’ll dry out through early Wednesday and temps will begin to rebound into the 90s late in the week.