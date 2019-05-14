On Ronelle’s Radar: Spotty storms around as heat goes up

Spotty overnight storms have been confined to South Central Kansas. They’ve been staying below severe limits but there could still be a stronger storm or two with small hail and gusty winds. These storms are also capable of producing lightning and brief downpours.

They’ll gradually taper through the rest of the early morning hours and should be completely gone by mid morning. The rest of the day will be partly cloudy with temperatures warming into and through the 80s. Winds will be breezy out of the south.

Late in the day there’s a chance of another wave of thundershowers to develop in Western Kansas. They’ll track through Western and Northern Kansas after dark while staying below severe limits.

Some leftovers could reach Central and Eastern Kansas during the day on Wednesday which will keep a 10% to 20% chance in play.

Late Wednesday another chance of spotty thundershowers is possible in Western Kansas while tracking into Central Kansas by Thursday morning.

Rainfall totals for most of us are still looking very light despite consecutive days of rain chances.

Temperatures through the rest of the work week will warm well into the 80s with some 90s in Western Kansas. Once we get into Friday we’ll have to make sure that we’re staying weather aware. Strong to severe storms are possible late Friday through Saturday.

There’s still plenty of time for the forecast and timeline to shift and evolve so continue to check back with the Storm Track 3 Weather Team for updates. Temperatures cool back down closer to normal early next week and skies will still be unsettled with storm chances.