On Ronelle’s Radar: Staying dry before weekend warmth & storms

Cool and quiet to start your Thursday. Some of us may want to grab a light jacket before heading out, especially in Western Kansas. Our break from storms continues as a front pushes well to our east and high pressure slides into the Plains.

Winds will be light this morning but then turn breezy out of the northwest during the afternoon. Highs will be very comfortable in the 70s to low 80s.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will make it a near perfect day in Kansas. By the evening Southwestern Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle will need to watch out for a shower or storm.

A stronger storm could be capable of gusty winds and/or small hail. This chance lingers into the overnight but then fizzles out by sunrise.

Friday will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the 80s and a slim chance of a shower or storm. Overall, the start of Riverfest is still looking good with partly cloudy skies.

Friday night a spotty storm could be around but the night won’t be a washout. There’s a better chance of a few storms Saturday. During the afternoon and evening is when there could be some isolated severe storms in portions of Central and Eastern Kansas. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats.

Temperatures keep warming through the 80s over the weekend until we top out in the low 90s early next week. On/off storm chances will stay in the forecast too.