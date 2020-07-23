On Ronelle’s Radar: Staying steamy through the weekend

It’ll be a mainly dry and quiet start to the day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The front that’s been sitting up to our north will lift away from us so unsettled conditions will continue to be on the decrease.

A few fair weather clouds develop as the day goes on. Expect another steamy afternoon with highs in the 90s, they’ll still be around average though.

There could be a shower or storm to the west during the evening but severe weather isn’t expected and the chance is slim. We’ll need to monitor our Oklahoma counties to the west too.

Any rain should fizzle out during the overnight as lows fall back down into the 60s to 70s. We could wake up to a shower or storm around the Kansas/Oklahoma line early Friday, mainly between South Central and Southeast Kansas.

There’s also a chance of a pop up shower or storm in the heat of the afternoon. There will be enough fuel in the form of sun and moisture (humidity) for one or two to go up.

Once the sun goes down so will any showers. With the exception of far Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska. This part of the area could get clipped by some active weather Friday night.

High pressure dominates Saturday with plenty of sunshine and highs heating up into the middle to upper 90s.

There will be an increasing chance of rain late Sunday in Northern Kansas as a cold front approaches. The front will track north to south and a few storms will track through the area Sunday night through Tuesday night. Some of the edge will be taken off the heat with points north feeling the cool down even more.