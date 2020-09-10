On Ronelle’s Radar: Steady rain starts to let up, temps stay below average

Steady and widespread rain is pushing to the east and will continue to move out through this morning.

Once skies turn drier they’ll still be cloudy so there could still be some drizzle or sprinkles around. The leading edge of another batch of moisture to the west could bring a shower or two into Western Kansas.

Clouds, some raindrops, and north winds will keep highs below average in the 50s.

Even though the chill continues tonight temperatures won’t take as much of a dip compared to the last couple of nights. Lows will be in the 40s to 50s.

Late tonight a few more showers will start to move back in while tracking south to north. This rain chance continues Friday but doesn’t look too impressive. Western Kansas will actually turn drier through the day and there will be some peaks of sun.

It’ll still be mostly cloudy and damp at times in Central Kansas. Highs will be warmer in the upper 60s to low 70s. There’s a small chance of a trailing shower or sprinkle Friday night but the entire area will be much drier as the moisture once again pushes off to the east. Bright skies return by Saturday.

Sunshine and a switch of our winds out of the south will help us warm into the low 80s. High pressure will keep us sunny, dry, and warm in the 80s through the middle of next week. It could be a bit more on the toasty side to the west with upper 80s and possibly a few low 90s.