On Ronelle’s Radar: Storm chance into holiday weekend, some severe

Most of us will stay dry through sunrise with the exception of a few isolated storms.

Chances will go up from there. Storms will gradually be on the increase in the morning across Western Kansas.

These will track eastward into Central Kansas by the afternoon. Some could be severe with all forms of severe weather being possible.

Heavy rainfall is also a threat due to ongoing flooding. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect through Saturday morning. Another 2″ to 4+” of rain is possible through Friday.

River and creek flood warnings will likely be in effect through the rest of this week. Storms will continue through the evening and overnight.

They shouldn’t have as much of a punch by the time we wake up Friday morning and will gradually weaken through midday but there could still be some flare ups around Central and Eastern Kansas.

Storms become more numerous and widespread again by late afternoon and through the evening. This is when another severe risk will kick in with all forms being possible. An isolated tornado still can’t be ruled out.

Due to a stalled front across the region Saturday’s severe risk will be similar to Friday’s when it comes to threats and area.

Storm chances will continue to be on and off through much of next week.