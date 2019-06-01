On Ronelle’s Radar: Storm chances over the coming days, some severe

A cold front is sinking south through Kansas right now and should reach Southern Kansas by early evening. This is when it’ll spark some storms which could be strong to severe.

Damaging winds and large hail are still the main threats. While the threat of a tornado is very low it’s not completely zero. Localized flooding is also a possibility should heavy rain set up over flood prone or flood stricken areas. The greatest risk of severe weather lies in Southwestern Kansas and in a sliver of our Easternmost counties.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9pm for the far southwestern corner of the area. Riverfest goers will still want to keep a close eye to the sky and on radar.

Once storms develop they’ll gradually sink south with the cold front closer to Oklahoma. The Western edge of the front will keep storm chances alive after midnight but these should be weaker.

A lingering or leftover storm is possible Sunday morning but chances don’t look as good. A stalled front will sit over Western Kansas and ignite more strong to severe storms during the evening.

Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats. Showers and storms track east into Central Kansas by Monday morning and afternoon which is when another potential round of showers and isolated stronger storms will start to go up in Western Kansas due to that stalled front.

More periodic chances of showers and storms will follow through the week ahead.