On Ronelle’s Radar: Storm system moves out, sunshine returns

Our wet and wintry system is wrapping up but could still drop some rain, sleet, and snow in portions of Central Kansas before the sun comes up. Precipitation will continue to lift to the northeast.

This system left it’s mark when it comes to snow. The commute could be a slick one early on in parts of Central Kansas that received 1″ to 4″ of snow.

It’ll be a drier start to the day but colder too. Heavy coats will need to come back out this morning.

Winds remain strong but will gradually turn lighter as we go through the day. Skies have cleared out to the west and the clearing will follow suit to the east. The sunshine and temperatures rising well above freezing will help melt any snow. Highs will mainly be in the 50s with a few upper 40s.

Local travel looks fine the rest of the day into Thanksgiving. Skies stay clear tonight with cold lows in the 20s to 30s.

A weak cold front comes through during the holiday but it’ll come through dry. There could be a few more clouds and winds will pick up a bit more to the west. Overall, it’ll be a quiet and nice Thanksgiving with highs in the 50s.

We’ll lose a few degrees Black Friday due to the cold front but skies will stay fair. Some moisture mainly in the form of rain will move our way from the south over the weekend. Some snow could mix in to the southwest early Saturday and then again in Central Kansas Saturday night and early Sunday before we dry back out.

Another front will come through too and drop highs into the 40s by Sunday. A chill will linger into the middle of next week as we kick off the month of December.