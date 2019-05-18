On Ronelle’s Radar: Storms return, tornado watch until 5pm

We’re going to get hit by 2 pushes of severe weather. As of 10:30 AM, we have a Tornado Watch in effect for Butler, Cowley, Elk, Greenwood and Chautauqua counties. This is the first wave where all forms of severe weather are possible due to this complex of thunderstorms coming out of Oklahoma.

Then, early this afternoon, we’ll have to watch for new development near I-135 and points west. These storms will be more isolated. All forms of severe weather are still on the table as we go into the evening and through the early overnight.