On Ronelle’s Radar: Stubborn disturbance keeps conditions unsettled

As low pressure sits to our southeast it’ll continue to keep conditions unsettled by spinning a random sprinkle, shower, or storm into the area.

A few overnight sprinkles were able to make it to Southwest Kansas but the best chance of rain through the bulk of the day ahead will be in Central and Eastern Kansas.

Severe weather still isn’t expected if you hear a rumble of thunder. Highs will warm into the 70s again. Some communities to the west will be able to warm into the low 80s where there will be less rain and less cloud cover.

A spotty rain chance continues into the evening and overnight as lows fall into the 50s.

An approaching cold front could spark a shower or storm to the west late tonight into Thursday. The majority of Thursday’s rain will fall in Central and Eastern Kansas. Just before the cold front kicks this stubborn system to the east, a few storms and showers will spin into the area.

Thursday night into Friday will be drier but another weak disturbance could bring a shower or storm into Western Kansas.

There will be a few more weak impulses to the west between late Friday into Saturday and late Saturday into Sunday. Either way, there will also be more sunshine into the weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s. A surge of warmer air will send Western Kansas highs into the 90s for a good portion of the first work week of June.