On Ronelle’s Radar: Summer-like heat returns Thursday

Winds are much lighter this morning and even though it’ll be a breezy day, winds won’t be anything like what we’ve experienced the last 48 hours. Winds have switched out of the south but it’ll still feel comfy this morning in the 50s before temperatures heat back up.

There’s a weak disturbance to the southwest that’s generating a few sprinkles in Western Kansas. These should wrap up around sunrise.

High pressure will continue to build into the area, keeping skies sunny today with a few clouds moving in at times. Our latest cool down will come to a close once highs warm back up into the upper 80s to 90s.

Later this afternoon and evening, the disturbance that’s sitting in the southwest corner of the area could generate a shower or storm in this part of the area. Especially in our Oklahoma counties.

Any rain should fizzle out by the overnight as lows fall into the 50s to 60s.

Similar to this morning, there could be a lingering sprinkle to the west Friday morning. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun Friday with widespread highs in the 90s. There will be another shower or storm chance to the southwest in the afternoon and evening.

Friday night a garden variety shower or sprinkle could sneak into the rest of the area. Over the weekend the weak disturbance will continue to sit to the west but high pressure will be the dominant feature. We’ll just need to keep an eye on far Western Kansas for a slim shower or storm chance. Highs in the 90s won’t break all the way through late next week. Strong southerly winds next week will keep pumping unseasonably hot air into the area. A few areas in Southwest Kansas could reach the triple digits multiple times. The upcoming work week will be pretty dry too.