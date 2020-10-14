On Ronelle’s Radar: Summer-like Wednesday then a cold front brings cooler, gusty change

Our next cold front is on the move and it’ll bring some big changes before and after it arrives. To start, it’ll just be another breezy, cool, and quiet start to the day. Skies remain in fair shape with a few more clouds to the north ahead of that front.

Wednesday brings more sunshine and warmer highs. Temps heat up into the 80s to 90s thanks to strong south winds.

Winds will gradually switch back out of the north and will be strongest to the north where gusts could reach 30 to 40 mph. Due to gusty, dry, and warmer conditions a Fire Weather Warning will be in effect to the north and west through this afternoon and evening. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

The front will continue to push through the area tonight, bringing gusty conditions to more of the area. There could be some blowing dirt and dust since it’s been dry. There’s also a small chance of a sprinkle or shower through early Thursday morning but most of us will get robbed of any moisture.

As colder air sinks in behind the front it’ll be a frosty night and Thursday morning to the northwest where lows will fall into the 30s. Everyone else will dip into the 40s. A Frost Advisory and Freeze Watch to the northwest will be in effect during the overnight and through mid morning Thursday.

Thursday not only starts colder and gusty but also mainly dry as most of the moisture associated with this latest system quickly gets kicked to our east. We’ll clear back out through the day. Highs will be much cooler in the 60s to 50s. Jackets will stay on through more of the day instead of just the early morning hours.

Another weak wave of energy pushes in late Thursday and could spark a sprinkle or shower mainly to the north. Chances once again look slim.

Frost and freeze advisories/warnings will likely follow Thursday night into Friday across more of the area. High pressure builds back in to give us a sunny and cool start to the weekend. Highs rebound into the 70s Saturday but another cold front will quickly bring a chill back into the area as Sunday’s highs fall back down into the 40s to 50s.

This weekend disturbance will bring a small rain chance back to the area Sunday but it doesn’t look promising. We’ll play the waiting game for precipitation again after Sunday and the fall-feel continues through the middle of next week.